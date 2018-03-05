Cobalt Air Joins IATA

MIAMI — Cobalt Air received its International Air Transport Association (IATA) member certificate during a ceremony held at Larnaca Airport. With this announcement, the carrier becomes the only Cyprus-registered airline to be a member of the international association.

“The positive progress of Cobalt Air continues. We are proud to join the international aviation family of IATA members,” said Andrew Madar, CEO, Cobalt Air.

Madar shared that this achievement is special for the entire airline because it has been accomplished after one year of operations, representing “a testament to the highly experienced team at Cobalt.”

The Nicosia-based airline can now cooperate with other international airlines that are IATA members on matters such as interline agreements and code-share.

Thereby, Cobalt Air can offer the Cypriot state and travelers a wider range of connections around the world.

IATA’s regional vice president for Europe, Rafael Schvartzman, said: “Cyprus and aviation are intertwined, so we are extremely happy to welcome Cobalt Air to the IATA family, and have a member airline in this great country.”

Furthermore, the association commented that looks forward to partnering together in order to benefit Cyprus and its connectivity with Europe and the rest of the world.

As of February 2018, Cobalt Air flies to 23 destinations in 13 countries, all in Europe, Russia and the Middle East. Its fleet consists of six aircraft, two Airbus A319-100, and four Airbus A320-200, which seats 144 and 156 passengers respectively.

Likewise, by September 2018, the carrier expects to take delivery of two Airbus A330-200 to commence long-haul flights to China, South Africa, and the United States.

Currently, the international association features 281 airlines around the world.

In 2017, airlines such as Malindo Air, Cayman Airways, Iran Airtours Airline, evelop!, Suparna Airlines Company Limited, Air Peace, Dana Air, neos, Cambodia Angkor Air, JEJUair, Somon Air, Eastar Jet, Precision Air, AWA, GXAirlines, China Express Airlines, pegasfly, and flycemair joined IATA.