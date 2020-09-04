MIAMI – Due to the Panamanian government allowing only some routes, Copa Airlines (CM) restarted part of its international schedule in August.

The permission only applies for connecting flights at CM hub Tocumen International Airport (PTY). Under this condition, passengers cannot leave the premises of the airport. As a result, the airline has said it will resume flights for Panama City (PTY), San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO), Miami (MIA), Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ), Guayaquil (GYE), and Quito (UIO), Ecuador from August 14.

On August 15, CM flew again from Mexico City (MEX), New York (JFK), Santiago, Chile (SCL), São Paulo, Brazil (GRU) to other cities across its network. Then, it resumed its frequencies from Caracas, Venezuela (CCS) on August, 21. The carrier added that these services would not be available on a daily basis.

Copa Airlines Boeing 737-700. Photo: Pablo Andrés Ortega Chávez.

Copa Airlines Canceled Restart Schedule

Previously, in July, CM announced the resumption of several flights by this September. The flights would have added weekly frequencies depending on the arrival city. Starting on September 04, CM expected to fly back from PTY to several destinations in Central and South America and in the Caribbean islands.

Additionally, it would restart its US frequencies to Chicago, New York, Virginia, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Denver, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. These followed by Canadian destinations like Montreal and Toronto. Then, on September 20, CM would resume services from PTY to Boston.

However, authorities decided to extend the cancelation of international flights for another month on August 21. Thus, the suspension will last at least until September 21. His is the reason that no flights are available for booking on CM’s website.

So far, the airline is left in a waiting game to resume its international schedule pending the Panamanian government’s further flight ban extensions.