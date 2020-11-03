LONDON – Today, Irish airline CityJet (WX) has retired its last Avro RJ85/Bae 146 aircraft, used by the company for the last 27 years.

The last Avro RJ85, with registration EI-RJF, departed today from Dublin to Reykjavik en route to the US to became a firefighting plane. The carrier said its Avro RJ85 fleet flew over 475,000 flights and 580,000 hours with WX since 1993.

The last passenger flight on the 95-seat RJ85 was in March when it flew from London City Airport (LCY) to Dublin on behalf of Aer Lingus (EI).

CityJet Avro RJ85. Photo: Wikicommons

EI-RJF Service History

The plane is 22 years old. The delivery date was October 26, 1998, when it entered service with Mesaba Airlines (XJ) with registration N518XJ. In July 2007, it entered service with WX and remained there until today.

The aircraft is configured with four Lycoming LF507-1F engines that provide a thrust of 31kN each. The internal configuration is comprised of 95 seats all in economy class.

CityJet Avro RJ85. Photo: Wikicommons

Statement from CityJet

Pat Byrne, Executive Chairman of WX, said, “The Avro BAe146 and RJ85 fleet had served it well, and for some there were a few tears shed today when RJF departed for the last time.”

“We are now looking to the future as we grow our services on more modern aircraft, but there will always be a place in our hearts for the venerable Avros.”

Featured image: CityJet

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.