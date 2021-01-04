MIAMI – Continuing the barrage of aircraft retirements from 2020, China Airlines (CI) has announced the date of its final passenger Boeing 747 flight.

The airline will operate the special flight on February 6, allowing passengers to fly on the jet one last time. The flight will last approximately 5 hours 30 minutes, carrying 350 passengers. We can expect the demand for tickets to be extremely high.

Special events before and after the flight and gifts for the passengers will be part of the package sold by the airline. It will be a truly unique experience for avgeeks and travel aficionados alike. The flight will begin with check-in on February 6 at 7:47 AM and will depart from Taiwan Taoyuan Airport at 11:30 AM. The flight plan includes a flyover of Mount Fuji in Japan before returning to Taiwan.

B-18215, the aircraft flying the special flight, was the final passenger variant of the Boeing 747-400 series to be built, being delivered in 2005. The aircraft flew its final scheduled flight on March 15th from Hong Kong to Taipei and has been stored since. The airline still operates a fleet of 17 Boeing 747 freighter aircraft.

China Airlines Boeing 747-400F | Photo: Brandon Farris

Where Did CI’s Boeing 747 Fly?

China Airlines’ Boeing 747-400s were a common sight in East Asia, frequenting Japan and China.

Once one of the most popular choices for regional and domestic flights in East Asia, the Boeing 747 has become rare. The only airline in the region to fly the aircraft type is Korean Air.

The aircraft was popular for high demand routes in the region, famously used by Japan Airlines and ANA for hour long flights between Tokyo and other cities in Japan.

Featured Photo: Brandon Farris

