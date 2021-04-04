MIAMI – A Turkish Airlines (TK) Airbus A319 has a possible explosive charge, according to information obtained from Chopin Airport (WAW) in Warsaw.

According to Polish news outlet PAP, after flight #TK1765 from Istanbul arrived in Warsaw at 15:30 UTC, the aircraft registered TC-JLZ was planning to depart for flight #TK1766 when authorities were alerted to the possibility of a bomb on board. The aircraft immediately came to a halt on the apron.

According to a Vistula Border Guard Lieutenant Dagmara Bielec-Janas, special forces are searching the plane. Rwy 29/11 is currently closed. When the search operation at the airport is completed, the airport can provide more details, but so far, evidence shows that it was some sort of “joke” according to the lieutenant.

Joke or not, 103 passengers were safely evacuated following standard security procedures at WAW.

Służby na Lotnisku Chopina otrzymały informację o tym, że na pokładzie jednego z samolotów może być ładunek wybuchowy. #PAPInformacje https://t.co/aZrns3uiZg — PAP (@PAPinformacje) April 4, 2021 The PAP Tweet reads: The services at Chopin Airport have received information that an explosive may be on board one of the planes.

Turkish Airlines and Chopin Airport

Turkish Airlines Flight TK1766 takes off from WAW and lands at Istanbul Airport (IST), linking Warsaw, Poland and Istanbul, Turkey. The flight time between Warsaw and Istanbul is 1h and 56 min on average.

Warsaw Chopin Airport is an international airport in Warsaw, Poland, located in the Włochy district. With 18.9 million passengers in 2019, it is Poland’s busiest airport, handling roughly 40% of the country’s overall air passenger traffic.

This is a developing story.