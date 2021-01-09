MIAMI – China Southern (CZ) ranks third largest airline this winter due to the gradual resumption of air traffic in the country.

Since 2019, CZ has gone up by three places, with a 16% increase per year from year to year. The growth is linked principally to domestic flights, not international.

As such, China’s total domestic seats are up by 35% this winter, OAG data shows. However, the country’s international market remains a shadow of its former self, down by 87%.

Chinese airlines now account for seven of the world’s top-20 airlines, up from three last winter. They have 40% of the top-10 spots too, double YOY.

China Southern Boeing 787-8 “Boeing 787 China Southern Livery” taken in Leonardo da Vinci Airport (FCO-LIRF) Photo: Andrea Ongaro

Below are the top 20 airlines with the largest numbers of passengers:

Ranking Airline Winter 2019 seats (two ways) Airline Winter 2020 seats (two ways) 1 American Airlines 109,274,517 American Airlines 71,107,058 2 Delta Air Lines 98,598,374 Delta Air Lines 69,538,116 3 Southwest 86,458,265 China Southern 58,036,493 4 United Airlines 81,643,978 United Airlines 57,343,848 5 Ryanair 53,051,166 Southwest 53,106,637 6 China Southern 49,761,777 China Eastern 50,596,704 7 China Eastern 44,386,069 Air China 37,182,139 8 IndiGo 40,500,050 IndiGo 30,503,532 9 LATAM 39,777,302 All Nippon 22,461,923 10 easyJet 36,922,204 Hainan Airlines 19,308,865 11 Turkish Airlines 34,819,981 LATAM 19,278,429 12 Lufthansa 32,990,770 Alaska Airlines 18,420,501 13 Air China 32,700,605 Ryanair 18,345,753 14 Emirates 31,146,177 Shenzhen Airlines 17,956,989 15 All Nippon 29,926,033 Xiamen Airlines 17,787,626 16 Air Canada 26,037,037 Turkish Airlines 17,728,438 17 Air France 25,445,725 Sichuan Airlines 16,556,963 18 British Airways 24,523,651 Japan Airlines 16,017,813 19 Alaska 24,294,472 Spirit 15,962,638 20 Aeroflot 22,609,672 Lion Air 15,628,069

The Rise of CZ Aided by the Collapse of Others

The growth of CZ’s traffic was facilitated by the collapse of other airlines’ by virtue of the blocks to flights to China imposed since March 2020.

While American Airlines (AA) and Delta Airlines (DL) remain firmly in the lead, companies such as Southwest Airlines (WN), LATAM (LA), Ryanair (FR) and Turkish Airlines (TK) have drastically seen their their passenger numbers collapse, though they still remain in the top 20.

Among leading European companies, such as Lufthansa (LH), British Airways (BA), easyJet (U2) and Aeroflot (SU), they are far from the rankings of the top 20, as Europe has been hard hit.

It should be noted that Spirit Airlines (NK) has risen from 27th to 19th place compared to last winter. And Alaska Airlines (AS), which has introduced several new routes since the start of the coronavirus, is now the 12th largest in the world, up from 19th, despite a quarter drop in capacity.

The carrier announced this week both San Diego to New York JFK, which complements its existing Newark service, and Los Angeles to Austin.

Of course, most of this reshuffling in the ranking is only temporary, although each region and country will take very different times to recover. There will be many obstacles on the road to recovery, but it will absolutely happen.