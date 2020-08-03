Airways Magazine

China Southern To Move to London Heathrow Terminal 5

August 03
13:15 2020
MIAMI – As other airlines, China Southern (CZ) will temporarily move to Terminal 5 at London Heathrow Airport (LHR). The relocation will be effective on August 5.

The recent move follows LHR operators’ decision to close Terminals 3 and 4 until next year.

London Heathrow Terminal 5 viewed from airfield, Photo: David Dyson.

New Move to Terminal 5

Having previously operated at depot 2, CZ will now resume its flights at LHR in Terminal 5. The later serves as British Airways (BA) hub.

In the last weeks, the depot has also been busy with other relocations, including Oneworld Alliance member airlines.

In contrast, the Chinese airline is a former Skyteam member with shared agreements with various current Terminal 5 carriers.

Last year, the carrier expanded its agreements with BA and American Airlines (AA), which could have more value now.

Since 2019, BA and CZ codeshared 31 direct flights a week to expand both airlines’ domestic networks.

Shared Benefits at Terminal 5

The China-based carrier and the British airline have a codeshare since 2017. But in 2019, both launched a joint venture in scheduling, pricing, marketing, and customer service.

On its part, AA and CZ already had a codeshare partnership. Then, they extended their agreement into a reciprocal lounge access for their first class and business class passengers.

After BA opened its lounge at the terminal, it is not clear how the airlines will share capability and customer services at depot 5.

Sofia Marrero

Sofia Marrero

Journalist and lover of traveling and historical events. I’m fascinated by sustainability alternatives and customer service improvements. Flying and seeing everything from the skies is better if you are drinking coffee and reading a good book.

0