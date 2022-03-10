DALLAS – According to a representative of the Russian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, China has refused to supply Russian airlines with airplane parts.

The news of the Chinese decision, which follows Boeing and Airbus’ halt to supply components to Russia, was reported by Reuters and the Interfax news agency on Thursday.

Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine are putting pressure on Russia’s aviation sector, with Russia’s foreign ministry warning this week that the safety of Russian passenger aircraft was in jeopardy.

Valery Kudinov, a Rosaviatsia official responsible for maintaining airplane airworthiness, stated that Russia would explore other ways to obtain airplane parts from other countries, such as Turkey and India.

Aeroflot Airbus A330-300 VQ-BMX. Photo: Davide Calabresi/Airways

Current State of Foreign Aircraft in Russia

Kudinov also stated that, after the US and EU’s sanctions, Russian corporations were registering their aircraft in Russia, many of which had previously been registered abroad, and that he expected them to be returned to leasing companies.

Separately, according to a draft law issued on Thursday, the Russian government intends to require domestic airlines to pay for leased aircraft in roubles and might prevent them from returning jets to foreign corporations if leases are terminated.

Featured image: S7 Airlines Boeing 737-800 with reg: VP-BUG Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways