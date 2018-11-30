Airways Magazine

China Eastern Receives First A350-900 (+New Cabin Photos)

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

China Eastern Receives First A350-900 (+New Cabin Photos)

China Eastern Receives First A350-900 (+New Cabin Photos)
November 30
16:13 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – China Eastern Airlines has taken delivery of its first Airbus A350-900—the first of 20 planes the carrier is expecting to receive. The aircraft, bearing the registration B-304D, comes with an all-new cabin fitted with the airline’s new First and Business Class seats.

Up front, six First Class seats are placed ahead of 36 Business Class seats, all private and equipped with sliding doors.

Immediately behind, 32 seats in Premium Economy and 216 in Economy follow, totaling 288 seats onboard.

The carrier now operates a fleet of 356 Airbus aircraft, according to October 2018 numbers, consisting of 306 A320 family and 50 A330-200/300 planes.

The aircraft also offers increased comfort through the new Airbus Airspace cabin, featuring controlled temperature and humidity, full connectivity with latest generation in-flight entertainment as well as full LED ambient lighting. 

Back in April 2016 when the carrier placed the order for its Airbus A350s, Liu Shaoyong, China Eastern’s Chairman, stated that this aircraft means “embarking on a new phase” in the airline’s operations as well as “opening a new chapter in the international development of China Eastern Airlines.”

At that time, the order pushed the logbook to just over 800 units. Two years later, the order book has remained higher at around 890 units from October 2018 results. 

Orders from the Asia area represent over a third of total sales for the type. 

B-304D will be deployed on domestic routes at first before operating flights to international destinations. 

Such long-haul routes that the A350-900 will operate on are Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Vancouver, and Sydney. Domestically, Beijing, Chengdu, and Guangzhou are on the preliminary list. 

It will be interesting to see what China Eastern thinks about its operational performance when it enters commercial service and whether it will tempt the airline bo buy more. Only time will tell. 

Comments
102
Tags
China EasternFeatured
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James has been an Aviation Enthusiast for 8 years and has a fond likening to Concorde! James hopes to grow in the aviation industry with journalism being his primary focus.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0