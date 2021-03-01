MIAMI – Shanghai-based China Eastern (MU) has signed the order for five COMAC C919, the new aircraft built in China, and a direct competitor of the A320 and Boeing 737.

The announcement was made today by COMAC without specifying the value of the agreement.

Comac C919 flight test. Photo: Wikimedia

Five C919 to Be Based in Shanghai Pudong

The C919 program entered its final phase in November 2020, performing the first flight after having received authorization from the Chinese regulatory body. From then on, tests at low temperatures were carried out in Mongolia. In fact, the tests were to be performed in Canada for the head de-icing as well, but with the COVID restrictions, it was not possible.

China Eastern will base all five of its COMACs at Shanghai Pudong Airport (PVG), where the plant is located.

Comac C919 flight test. Photo: Wikimedia

Chinese Airlines Choose to Buy C919

At the moment, the only company to have ordered the C919 is MU. As such, the only companies to order it will be Chinese airlines, as there are strong concerns about the supply of spare parts and embargoes imposed on China. If the C919 enters service next year for the OTT company, the aircraft in question could become popular, at least in China.

With the intention of breaking the Airbus-Boeing duopoly with the A320 and Boeing 737 families, the C919 made its first flight in 2017 after years of delays. The aircraft is equipped with two CFMI International CFM Leap-1C thrusters with a thrust ranging from 124.5 to 130kn. This engine has been available since 2016.

The aircraft has a range of 2,200 nautical miles and can carry up to 190 passengers in one class.

Featured image: Comac C919 flight test. Photo: Wikimedia

