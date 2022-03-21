DALLAS – The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) confirmed the crash of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 operating flight MU5735 with 132 people on board. The aircraft had lost radar contact when flying over mountainous terrain en route from Kunming to Guangzhou in Southern China.

The CAAC has activated emergency protocols, with Search and Rescue services on their way to the suspected crash site in Guangxi, an autonomous region located about 285nm (530km) west of Guangzhou. As per reports from flightradar24, the last ADS-B data from flight MU5735 shows a steep descent rate before disappearing from radar.

We are following reports that China Eastern Airlines flight #MU5735 has crashed.



Last ADS-B data from the aircraft was received at 06:22 UTC and was indicating a vertical speed of -31.000 feet per minute.https://t.co/Lwo8klGf8g pic.twitter.com/wJXpHuDswx — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) March 21, 2022

China Eastern has confirmed the accident through its Weibo social media channel, informing that nine crew members and 123 passengers were on board flight MU5735. In addition, the airline opened an emergency phone hotline for the relatives of those on board. The number is +864008495530.

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) posted a message on its Twitter channel, offering assistance in the investigation efforts “if asked.”

Chinese airlines generally have a satisfactory safety record. The last major accident happened 12 years ago when a flight from Harbin crashed in Yichun, killing 42 people.

This is a developing story—more updates to follow.

Photo caption: The China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 involved in the accident. (Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways) © All rights reserved.