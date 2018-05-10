Check Out China Eastern’s New Toy Story Airbus A330 (+Photos)

MIAMI — China Eastern has teamed up with Disney Shanghai Resort to produce an all-new Toy Story-themed aircraft livery and interiors.

On April 28, the airplane took off from Shanghai-Hongqiao International Airport on its first themed flight to Beijing, which is currently the only domestic route it will operate.

The aircraft interiors feature joyous atmosphere and designs. Beloved characters including cowgirl Jessie, Tyrannosaurus Rex, Dachsund Slinky, Mr. Potato Head, and the most recent, Lotso the bear, decorate the ceiling, seat covers, overhead bins, and trays.

Even passengers get their commemorative flight boarding passes as soon as they step inside the plane.

The livery unveiling between the carrier and Disney Shanghai extends to an exclusive airport experience, consisting of large and small images of Toy Story characters in the departure terminal and check-in counters, as well as cardboard cut-outs across the airport thus bringing Pixar’s classic storytelling to China Eastern passengers.

Executives from Shanghai Disney Resort and China Eastern Airlines, along with Woody and Buzz Lightyear, joined together on the stage for an extraordinary moment to reveal the colorful and brand new Toy Story Land themed plane to the audience, which intends to promote the inauguration of the new Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land at Disney Shanghai Resort, celebrated on April 26, 2018.

The new airplane livery follows in the footsteps of China Eastern’s previous collaboration with Disney, on a Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse aircraft.