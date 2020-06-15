Airways Magazine

China Airlines Will Resume Taipei-London Flights

June 15
2020
MIAMI – During July 3-31 period, Taipei-based China Airlines (CI) will resume one direct weekly flight between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) and London Heathrow (LHR).

RoutesFrequencyWhen it is operated
TPE -LHR1 weeklyFriday
LHR-TPE1 weeklySaturday

China Airlines will resume the flights to help travelers flying between the two cities have a direct route between the two important financial cities.

Flights to London Gatwick

Apart from the new flight to LHR, before the Coronavirus crisis, the airline was operating four weekly Taipei-London flights using Gatwick Airport.

Of these four flights, CI decided to convert 3 of them to cargo flights only in response to the large drop in the number of passengers.

Moreover, The Taipei-London flights will temporarily use LHR rather than Gatwick during the period between June 19 and Oct. 24 because most of Gatwick will be closed for refurbishment, the airline said.

China Airlines 777F computer render.

Future routes for the airline

Following the easing of border restrictions around the world, CI said it will also resume flights to international destinations next month, including Tokyo, Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Amsterdam, and Frankfurt.

Giacomo Robortaccio

Giacomo Robortaccio

Student ATPL-Pilot, living between Spain, Italy and Lithuania. In love with aviation since 2009. Around 550 flights taken and more miles still to be counted.

