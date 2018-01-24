China Airlines to Fly Between Ontario and Taiwan

MIAMI — China Airlines announced that is flights between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) and Ontario International Airport (ONT) services, will increase from four to seven days a week, scheduled to begin on March 25, 2018.

The airline announced this route in September 2017 and, since then, had planned to fly the non-stop route four days a week. According to ONT, however, the thriving demand has been remarkably strong, allowing the airline to add three more frequencies every week.

This addition makes China Airlines the first Asian carrier to serve at ONT and offer an international destination, following Volaris and Aeromexico.

The scheduled flight time between both cities is 14 hours, 10 minutes, arriving at ONT at 1:20 p.m., with return service leaving ONT at 3:45 p.m with a Boeing 777-300ER.

“We are most grateful to China Airlines and its chairman, Nuan-Hsuan Ho, for their confidence in our airport, employees and community neighbors,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA).

The fact that China Airlines is increasing its service to Ontario before even starting it “is both uncommon and a testament to the high value of travel between Taiwan and Ontario,” Wapner continued.

In addition to Ontario, the carrier intends to add U.S. services to Boston, Seattle, Chicago, as well as operations to Toronto, Canada. It offers passenger and cargo flights throughout North America.

As of January 2018, China Airlines possesses 85 aircraft, including 24 Airbus A330-300, 11 A350-900, 18 Boeing 737-800, 4 Boeing 747-400, 10 Boeing 777-300ER, and 18 Boeing 747-400F for its cargo fleet.

Currently, Aeromexico, Alaska, American Airlines, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, United, and Volaris are the only airlines to offer flights at the airport. OIAA officials have been working in engage with foreign and domestic carriers in order to increase international flights at ONT, especially with Asian companies.