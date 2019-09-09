China Airlines Orders Six 777 Freighters

LONDON – China Airlines announced that an agreement with Boeing for an order of six 777 freighter aircraft.

The order allows China Airlines to begin the process of updating its fleet, being valued at $2.1 billion from list prices.

China Airlines Chairman Hsieh Su-Chien said, “Air cargo is an important part of our overall business, and the introduction of these new 777 Freighters will play an integral role in our long-term growth strategy.”

“As we transition our freighter fleet to the 777Fs, this will enable us to deliver world-class services to our customers more efficiently and reliably”, he added.

The six aircraft will add to the 51 Boeing aircraft that which China Airlines already operate, on both short-haul and long-haul routes.

At the Paris Air Show in June, China Airlines announced an intention to buy up to six Boeing 777 freighters, with the order confirmed in July’s Orders and Deliveries report as an unidentified customer.

“As China Airlines celebrates more than half a century of success, Boeing is honoured to continue playing an integral role in its growth and expansion. With this order China Airlines will join an elite group of global air cargo operators operating new 777 Freighters,” said Ihssane Mounir, Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing for The Boeing Company.

“With the global air freight market forecasted to double over the next 20 years, the 777 Freighter’s market-leading capabilities and economics will help China Airlines extend their network and grow their future cargo business”, he added.

The 777 Freighter is capable of transpacific missions, with a range of over 6000 nautical miles, and can carry 20% more freight than China Airline’s current freighter solution, the Boeing 747-400F.

The combination of the increased range and payloads means that China Airlines will no longer be forced to make as many technical stops on long trips.

The combination of less required stops and less fuel burn compared to the 747 fleets, means that the overall cargo flight costs will reduce.

In-all, this is another bit of good news to the Boeing freighter program as well as to China Airlines who are wanting to forever expand its cargo takings.