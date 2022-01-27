China Airlines (CI) has ordered four more Boeing 777 Freighter aircraft, adding to its remaining order for three of the aircraft type.

First introduced to CI’s fleet in 2020, the Boeing 777F complements the airline’s existing Boeing 747-400F fleet.

As strong demand for cargo continues, the additional aircraft will allow the airline to enhance its network and grow into new markets. Cargo operations have been pivotal in airlines’ managing losses as travel restrictions continue to severely limit passenger travel demand.

The CI deal, worth $1.4bn at list prices, is the latest development in the race between Boeing and Airbus to secure next-generation freighter orders.

Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

China Airline’s Cargo Operations

China Airlines currently operates a fleet of 21 cargo aircraft, including 18 Boeing 747-400F aircraft, and three 777Fs.

In 2021, CI reported that its cargo revenue was up 186% compared to the same period in 2019, setting a record in its 62 years of operations. The record is a further example of strong cargo demand as e-commerce sales increased during COVID-19.

Conversely, CI experienced a 96% drop in passenger revenue, owing to Taiwan’s defiant border restrictions.

In a press release, CI described the significance of its cargo operations, saying, ‘The non-stop movement of cargo kept the economic lifeblood of Taiwan and the world flowing.”

Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Executive’s Comments

China Airlines Chairman Hsieh Su-Chien said, “The 777 Freighter has played a critical role in our efforts to maintain profitability during the pandemic, and these additional airplanes will be an integral part of our long-term growth strategy.”

He continued, “We are excited to add more 777 Freighters due to their operational efficiency and reliability. Our fleet modernization program will enable us to deliver added value to our customers, especially as the global supply chain continues to evolve.”

Ihssane Mounir, Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing at Boeing said, “The market-leading capabilities of the 777 Freighter provide added capacity, improved efficiency, and greater value to China Airlines’ customers, enabling the carrier to meet air cargo demand and position itself for long-term growth.”

Featured Image: Boeing