LONDON – China Airlines (CI) officially bids farewell to its last passenger version Boeing 747-400, ending the type’s 46-year run with the airline.

The carrier’s last flight with the Queen of the Skies took place on Saturday, March 20, effectively marking the end of an era for the Chinese carrier. To honor the occasion, the flight. was tagged as CI2747.

A Scenic 5-hour Flight over Mount Fuji

China Airlines made took a scenic route from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE), flying at an average altitude of 10,000 feet, and dropping 5,000 feet to circle Mount Fuji at mid-flight.

The aircraft reached an average altitude of 37,000 feet, with a maximum speed of around 570 knots. The aircraft flew for 5 hours, returning to TPE at 17:19 local time.

The Aircraft

The aircraft, the best-selling Boeing 747-400, with serial number is 33737 LN: 1358, was delivered to the CI on April 26, 2005, after its maiden flight on April 8 of the same year. Thus, the Jumbo was retired after only 15+ years of operation.

With 375 total seats, 314 are in economy class and 61 in business class. The four thrusters mounted are the four GE CF6-80C2B1F.

The Chinese carrier had 18 Boeing 747-400s in its fleet which it began to dispose of in 2014, later replaced by the more modern A350-900s and Boeing 777-300ERs. The airline currently has 10 Boeing 777-300ERs and 14 Airbus A350-900s.

