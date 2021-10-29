MIAMI – The agreement struck by Delta Air Lines (DL), LATAM (LA), and the Chilean National Economic Prosecutor’s Office has been authorized by Chile’s Tribunal for the Defense of Free Competition.

The accord, as well as the court ruling that approved it, will allow DL and LA to implement their commercial agreement, subject to the mitigation measures supplied by the parties. Meanwhile, the Department of Transportation’s regulatory approval process continues.

Once all regulatory permissions are in place, DL and LA’s alliance will connect the Americas to the rest of the world like never before, giving customers more travel options.

LATAM Brasil Airbus A350-900 Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

The Agreement

Back in May of 2020, DL, LATAM Airlines Group and its affiliates signed a trans-American Joint Venture Agreement that married the airlines’ complementary route networks throughout the Americas.

The agreement, which has already been approve by regulatory bodies in Brazil and Colombia, offer a seamless travel experience and extensive connectivity throughout the region.

In February 2020, LATAM and DL had already signed a loyalty program agreement to offer reciprocal frequent flyer benefits to over 30 million LATAM Pass and Delta SkyMiles members, enabling them to earn and redeem miles to 300+ and 145 destinations respectively across five continents.