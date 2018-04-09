United Airlines is Welcomed Back at Elmira Corning Regional Airport

MIAMI — Starting today, United Airlines will offer two daily departures from the Elmira Corning Regional Airport (ELM) to its hub at New York’s Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).

UAL served ELM once with flights from Elmira to Chicago but operations were canceled in 2016. Just a few months later, the airport suffered another loss when in February 2017 American Airlines decided to suspend service to and from ELM.

“With the new United service added to the existing services on Delta and Allegiant, and the new terminal scheduled for completion this October, Elmira Corning Regional Airport now offers the most complete air service in the Twin Tiers and southern Finger Lakes with the most unique terminal for an airport of this size”, says Bill Hopper, ELM Director.

Additionally, Hopper announced the airport will offer free wifi for customers from October 31.

According to UAL, Hopper and Tom Santulli, Chemung County Executive, are “excited to welcome United Airlines back to the ELM,” as the airport reached out to the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce to mobilize leaders of the business community, as well as neighbors in Steuben and Schuyler counties, to convince United the destination is a “smart addition to their network.”

“The Chemung County community is very excited United Airlines will be coming to the Elmira Corning Regional Airport to provide nonstop jet service to Newark Liberty International Airport. This is especially good news to both our passengers who fly for business or pleasure. This announcement comes as we complete at $14 million airfield upgrade and construct our new $58 million terminal. It’s important to note that the business community played a vital role in attracting United and we couldn’t have done it without their participation,” says Santulli.

The one hour-flight will depart from the Elmira Corning Regional Airport at 6:00 AM and 5:51 PM local time, and will depart from Newark Liberty International Airport at 4:00 PM and 8:55 PM.

“We are excited to offer two new daily departures to our valued customers traveling between Elmira’s Corning Regional Airport and our New York hub at Newark Liberty International Airport,” said Jill Kaplan, United’s President of New York and New Jersey.

Kaplan these flights will connect customers to 60 business and leisure destinations in the U.S. and more than 20 international locations. Likewise, UAL offers from Newark 150 destinations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.