Check Out China Airlines’ A350-900 In Special Airbus Livery (+Video)

MIAMI — China Airlines took delivery of its 14th Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft with a one-of-a-kind livery. The plane has been painted with the airline’s classic plum blossom, together with Airbus’ Carbon Fiber pattern, seen on the test A350-900 and -1000 planes.



China Airlines will operate this plane alongside its 13 other A350s, which are being deployed on non-stop long-haul routes from Taipei to Europe, North America, and some selected routes in the Asia-Pacific region.



The A350 has seen great success over the last three years since it launched with Qatar Airways back in 2015.

The type is now operated by 22 airlines across the world and has done very well in the Asian and European markets.





This is not the first time Airbus has teamed up with an airline to make a special, combined livery.

When Qatar Airways launched the A350 back in 2015, they fashioned the plane in the classic Carbon Skin with the Qatar name and logo painted down the side.



Airbus says that the growth for the A350 is expected to continue over the rest of the year, with the manufacturer now having 890 firm orders from 46 customers worldwide .

