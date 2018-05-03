Changes, Upgrades, Downgrades: American Airlines Unveils Winter Schedule Variations

LONDON – American Airlines has outlined significant route additions as well as frequency upgrades for its winter scheduling in the 2018/19 season.

These new additions and frequency upgrades are emerging from their hubs of Chicago, Miami, Charlotte and Dallas/Fort-Worth.

The Caribbean and Hawaii

American Airlines will be the first US carrier to serve St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean with their own introduction of the year-round Saturday service that will launch Miami.

Other flights to the Caribbean from Chicago and Dallas will feature destinations to Aruba (AUA), Grand Cayman (GCM), Nassau (NAS), and Turks and Caicos (PLS).

DIRECT FLIGHTS FROM MIAMI TO SVG!! As of Saturday December 22, 2018 American Airlines will be operating DIRECT flights from Miami to St. Vincent!! Share the exciting news! 🙂 *press release with more details coming soon* pic.twitter.com/8XNxX1SwXH — SVG Airports (@SVGAirports) May 2, 2018

From Charlotte, flights to Eleuthera (ELH) and Marsh Harbour (MHH) in the Bahamas will also be added to the airline’s network.

American is also going to add extra frequencies from Miami to the seven Caribbean destinations it already serves.

Finally, beginning this winter, American will also introduce a new seasonal nonstop flight to Honolulu from Chicago using their new Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

The schedules are as follows:

New Routes:

Route Aircraft On Sale Flights Begin Frequency Season ORD–HNL Boeing 787-8 May 7 Dec. 19 Daily Winter CLT–ELH Bombardier CRJ-700 May 14 Dec. 22 Saturdays Year-round CLT–MHH Embraer E175 May 14 Dec. 22 Saturdays Year-round DFW–AUA Boeing 737-800 May 14 Dec. 22 Saturdays Year-round MIA–SVD Airbus A319 May 14* Dec. 22 Saturdays Year-round ORD–AUA Boeing 737-800 May 14 Dec. 22 Saturdays Winter ORD–GCM Boeing 737-800 May 14 Dec. 22 Saturdays Winter ORD–NAS Boeing 737-800 May 14 Dec. 22 Saturdays Winter ORD–PLS Boeing 737-800 May 14 Dec. 22 Saturdays Winter

New Frequencies:

Route Aircraft On Sale Flights Begin Pattern Season MIA–BGI Boeing 737-800 May 14 Dec. 19 Daily Winter MIA–CUR Boeing 737-800 May 14 Dec. 19 Daily Winter MIA–FPO Embraer E175 May 14 Dec. 19 Daily Winter MIA–POP Boeing 737-800 May 14 Dec. 19 Daily Winter MIA–POS Boeing 737 MAX 8 May 14 Dec. 19 Daily Winter MIA–SDQ Airbus A321 May 14 Dec. 19 Daily Winter MIA–UVF Boeing 757 May 14 Dec. 19 Daily Winter

London

American Airlines, alongside the partnership that they have with British Airways, will provide extra capacity on routes to Heathrow from Dallas and Miami.

Starting from October 28th, American will move one of their two MIA-LHR flights to the DFW-LHR service using a Boeing 777-300ER.

British Airways will add an additional third flight to Miami using a Boeing 747-400.

Vasu Raja, VP of Network and Schedule Planning at American Airlines commented on this partnership, “Customers across Europe will benefit from larger-capacity aircraft between LHR and MIA, and the DFW–LHR frequency will continue to provide great connecting opportunities through American’s centrally located hub. By better leveraging the networks of our joint business partners we are laying the foundation for American to grow its long-haul international network more profitable in the years ahead.”

Simon Brooks, BA’s VP of Sales for North America said, “We are thrilled to have this partnership with American Airlines for over seven years now. We continually work with our joint business partners to ensure customers have the best travel experience, and this schedule change delivers on our promise to provide more options.”

The schedule of new frequencies is as follows:

Route Carrier Aircraft On Sale Flights Begin MIA–LHR BA Boeing 747 May 14 Oct. 28 DFW–LHR AA Boeing 777-300 May 14 Oct. 28

Asia

American Airlines looks to be taking a step back from Beijing.

The airline has announced that they are to seek a dormancy waiver from the US DOT for its service between Chicago and Beijing and plans to remove the nonstop service from its schedule in October.

The last westbound flight will depart October 20th and the final eastbound flight will depart on October 22nd.

The airline has said that for those that have reserved flights on the ORD-PEK flight after that removal date, will be transferred to Los Angeles or Dallas/Fort Worth and can fly from there instead.

American did say that they will be requesting access to Beijing’s new airport when it is set to open next year.

“American is operating more seats from Chicago this summer than in the past 10 years, and we are excited to continue to grow in this important hub,” said Raja. “However the current fare environment severely limits our ability to successfully compete between Chicago and Beijing. We remain committed to China and anticipate that moving to the new Beijing airport in the future will improve the viability of the route through the additional connectivity in conjunction with our codeshare relationship with China Southern in the long run.”

Overall

These route changes are yet another significant strategic change to the American Airlines model.

The removal of the PEK route shows more of a focus towards the West and other areas of America as well as the increased frequencies to the Caribbean showing the increased demand during the Winter seasons.

American remains hopeful, however, about their far-east strategy, which for now is taking a step back while they await the opening of the new Beijing airport.

Moreover, partnerships with British Airways seem to be going well out of Heathrow and is benefitting BA even more with an upgrade in route frequencies on their behalf. What we are seeing here is the restrengthening of American’s route network that will take them strongly into 2019 with great ease.