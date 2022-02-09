DALLAS – Operators flying at or below FL330 (33,000 feet) between Europe and North America will be able to file flight plans outside of the North Atlantic Organized Track Structure (OTS) system starting March 1.

The OTS is a “structured set of transatlantic flight routes that stretch from the northeast of North America to western Europe across the Atlantic Ocean, within the North Atlantic airspace region.

They ensure that aircraft are separated over the ocean, where there is little radar coverage. Aircraft use these heavily traveled routes flying between North America and Europe, operating between the altitudes of 29,000 and 41,000 ft (8,800 and 12,500 m) inclusive.

How the OTS will look beginning March 1 from FL330 and below. Image: NATS. Jason Young blog.

Blogger Jacob Young is Manager of Operational Performance at NATS, a UK provider of air traffic control services. He describes the North Atlantic OTS as an “invisible multi-lane highway that connects Europe and North America. Each day, air traffic controllers on both sides of the Atlantic create up to 12 tracks to guide aircraft across the pond.”

The tracks, which change twice daily, take into account the jet stream, prevailing winds, and storms. They aim to help carriers make the crossing in the safest, greenest, and most economically feasible way possible.

Young quotes the statistic from a recent airline-sponsored study that shows that every minute of flight time over the ocean saves £51 (US$69). This amount, which can add up quickly for major transatlantic carriers, is a strong impetus for change.

However, the system has changed very little since its creation in the 1960s. But Young says that starting March 1, major changes are taking place.

A350-1000 Fello Fly transatlantic flight. Photo: Airbus

Ongoing Discussion

For several years, air navigation service providers working in the Atlantic Ocean have discussed eliminating the OTS system below FL330. The pandemic, and the resulting low air traffic volume, provided a suitable testbed for the industry to run trials of OTS system elimination. Carriers and air traffic controllers now appear ready to shift to the new policy.

From March 1 all flights at FL330 and below can fly transatlantic free from the OTS structure. That means they can plan to fly any route that they feel best meets their needs. Young notes that while random route planning has always been possible, many operators have had internal systems and procedures that prevented them from doing so.

With today’s navigational and weather information available in real-time in the cockpit, aircraft no longer require the blanket separation guidelines and weather forecasting that initiated the need for the tracks decades ago. Planes crossing the Atlantic today know where they are, where nearby traffic is, and what Mother Nature has in store in front of them.

NorthWestern Boundary – Gander. Image: Public Domain, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=53294244

First Step?

This may be the first step in a permanent change for the entire OTS. Young states that from the perspective of air traffic control providers, it is “certainly possible to make the North Atlantic completely track-free with just some minor procedural and system changes.” This permanent change would offer carriers more choice and flexibility and improved economics.

This major change is something that must be led by the airlines, Young says. But starting March 1, we’ll see how the revised rules pan out under more or less “normal” traffic volume and flying conditions.

Featured image: North Atlantic Tracks for the westbound crossing of February 24, 2017, with the new RLAT Tracks shown in blue. Photo: By Coisabh – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=56569843