MIAMI – CMA CGM AIR CARGO is opening two new routes from Liege (LGG) to Atlanta (ATL) and New York (JFK) on March 28, 2020.

The routes will be operated by Airbus A330-200F aircraft, of which the airline has two operating between LGG and Chicago (ORD).

The airline is a subsidiary of the CMA CGM group, known for oceanic shipping, while flights will be operated by Air Belgium (KF).

CMA CGM AIR CARGO Route Map Photo: CMA-CGM

Doubling Capacity

The new routes mean that capacity between North America and Europe has all but doubled. Furthermore, the route to ATL heralds a commitment by the freight carrier to the South-East United States.

Overall, it will be interesting to see if the CMA CGM AIR CARGO operation will flourish in North America, it is certainly off to a strong start.

