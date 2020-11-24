MIAMI – CDB Aviation has announced a new partnership with German EFW GmbH to conduct the Passenger-to-Freighter (“P2F”) conversion of two Airbus A330-300 aircraft in 2021, which will be available for lease to airline customers from early 2022.

The Airbus A330-300 P2F conversion program marks CDB Aviation’s first entry into freighter conversion, advancing the lessor’s strategic efforts to deliver ever-more customized fleet solutions to customers, while tapping the long-term growth potential of the medium widebody freighter market, according to CDB.

The Airbus A330 P2Fs are part of the existing fleet of 228 aircraft, in addition to the lessor’s further commitments for 150 in-demand, next-generation technology aircraft. The medium widebody freighter segment is today comprised of over 600 aircraft, served primarily by aging twin-jet aircraft, such as the Boeing 767F and Airbus A300F, which have an average age of 22 years.

As such, the Airbus A330-300 P2F will bring next generation technology and efficiency to this segment. With growing express cargo demand and declining cargo densities, the Airbus A330-300 P2F offers more volumetric space than older freighters in this category, in line with what cargo operators and freight forwarders are seeking.

Statement from CDB Aviation

Patrick Hannigan, CDB Aviation CEO, said, “We are seeing an increasing interest from our customers for medium-sized freighters, as they look to take advantage of record-high freighter utilization, rapidly growing e-commerce demand, and higher cargo yields.”

“We look forward to working with EFW on converting our highly efficient Airbus A330-300 aircraft into the next generation of medium widebody freighters that our customers can use to meet the burgeoning international and regional air freight demand. With 12,000 Airbus cockpit aircraft in service, the Airbus A330-300 P2F will seamlessly slot into the fleets of A320 Family, A330, and A350 operators, and will bring a new paradigm of efficiency with 23% more cargo volume.”

Hannigan also said, “As a major lessor of passenger Airbus A330s, it is a natural evolution of our portfolio to be able to offer our customers the A330-300 P2F. Our belief is that the A330-300 P2F is the exact type of medium widebody aircraft that airlines and cargo operators require to meet cargo demand near-term and into the future.”

Statement from EFW

Andreas Sperl, CEO of EFW, said “We are very excited to have CDB Aviation on board for investing in Airbus A330P2F Airbus converted freighters.”

“We look forward to a prosperous long-term relationship and to support the fleet growth in this promising market segment.”

