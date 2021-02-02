MIAMI – Cayman Airways (KX), a Caribbean airline based at Owen Roberts International Airport (GCM), resumes flight operations with the Boeing 737 MAX.

After the green light from the FAA again in November, and with the green light from EASA a few days ago, all companies can resume flying with the Boeing jet.

Cayman Airways’s Boeing 737 MAX Ready for Take off

The decision to unsuspend operations comes following the decision by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands (CAACI) to repeal its ban of operations of the aircraft type in its airspace, joining American and European counterparts in doing so.

The jets are thought to be set to return to the skies later this week, before beginning a full schedule of service in late-February. The carrier has said it has various ‘activities’ on Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac planned for the 737-MAX.

Apart from its Boeing 737-300 aircraft, KX currently has two Boeing 737 MAXs in short storage. These will be joined by a further example, VP-CIY, in the near future. The current examples are:

VP-CIW – 2.2 years old – Delivered: November 28, 2018

VP-CIX – 1.8 years old – Delivered: March 6, 2019

Cayman Airways Boeing 737-8. Photo: Cayman Airways

The Boeing 737 MAX Airline Rebrand

Similar to major Boeing 737 MAX customer LCC Ryanair (FR), KX has opted to remove the -MAX suffix from the aircraft’s name in a bid to assure passenger’s the type is indeed safe. Instead of referring to the type as the 737 MAX, the company instead issued a statement referring to the type as the 737-8: A nod to the formal name for the aircraft, the ‘737 MAX-8’.

Cayman Airways CEO & President Fabian Whorms, said, “Cayman Airways has already completed all the aircraft modifications and improvements necessary to assure safe operation of the 737-8 aircraft and we are now in the process of implementing several final measures, many of which are above and beyond the prescribed requirements.”

Featured image: Cayman Airways Boeing 737-8. Photo: Cayman Airways

