Airways Magazine

Cathay Shareholders Approve Bailout to Prevent Collapse

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • United Airlines Reinstates Munich-Washington Flights MIAMI – From Munich across the pond: Effective immediately, US airline United Airlines (UA) is resuming its flight connection to Washington from Munich Airport (MUC). According to the carrier, each...
  • Blue Islands, Loganair Enter Partnership MIAMI – Channel island carrier Blue islands (SI) has announced today a new partnership with regional carrier Loganair (LM) to connect the channel islands and the UK regions like never...
  

Cathay Shareholders Approve Bailout to Prevent Collapse

Cathay Shareholders Approve Bailout to Prevent Collapse
July 13
06:05 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – Cathay Pacific Airways (CX) announced that the company’s shareholders approved a plan to raise US$5bn (HK$39bn) in a government-backed rescue that includes the sale of preference shares and a rights issue.

The airline said in a statement following a general meeting that all resolutions put to vote were approved.

Shareholder Approval

Following the announcement of the recapitalization plan last month, Cathay Chairman, Patrick Healy, said it was the only way to save the airline from collapse. All three of Cathay’s main shareholders (Swire Pacific Ltd, Air China [CA] Ltd and Qatar Airways [QR]) said they would vote in favor of the plan.

The airline will sell US$2.52bn (HK$19.5bn) of preference shares with US$251.2m (HK$1.95bn) of warrants to the Hong Kong Government.

The Hong Kong government will own 6.08% of the airline through a connected entity called Aviation 2020. The government will also have two observers on the airline board.

Aviation 2020 is extending a US$1bn (HK$7.8bn) bridge loan. The airline plans to raise approximately US$1.5bn (HK$11.7bn) through the rights issue.

The airline said in its statement as the controlling shareholder with a 45% stake, Swire abstained from voting in favour of the resolution relating to the rights issue in accordance with listing rules.

Photo: Clement Alloing

Lack of Fall Backs

Cathay Pacific has been losing more than US$258m (HK$2bn) each month since February as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The lack of demand for global travel and grounded fleets has hit Cathay particularly hard as there is no domestic market in Hong Kong for the airline to fall back on.

The airline was already in financial difficulty as the social unrest in Hong Kong led to a steep drop of traffic which was echoed by the company issuing profit warnings in the second half of 2019.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Cathay Pacific
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Josh Corbett

Josh Corbett

Josh has been an AvGeek for as many years as he can remember. Based in the UK, Josh likes to spend as much time recreating real-world flights in his simulator and writing about the latest aviation news for Airways.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0