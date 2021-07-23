MIAMI – Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific (CX) was struck hard by COVID and suffered just like many other major carriers, but the airline has been implementing new moves that are unlike others.

The airline is all set to give its passengers an Ultra HD 4K entertainment system, just like the ones mounted on the walls of your home.

Cathay’s new A321 will begin service to Shanghai – Pudong (PVG) from August 4. Guangzhou (CAN), Hangzhou (HGH), Nanjing (NKG), Qingdao (TAO), Taipei (TPE), and Kaohsiung (KHH), will follow through August. As the airlines receive more aircraft, the route network will increase and will focus on recapturing Cathay dragon’s former regional network.

CX A321neo Business class | Photo: Cathay Pacific

The Airbus A321neo

Cathay’s newest aircraft to join the fleet will be the Airbus A321neo, which is expected to start commercial flights in early August to Mainland China and Taiwan initially. The aircraft was originally for Cathay Dragon (KA) but due to its collapse, CX will gain them.

A total of 16 – A321neos will join the fleet, four of which are already in the hangars at HKG, and the remaining 12 will follow and enter by 2022-2023.

“The single-aisle A321neo is the newest addition to our fleet and has been designed and fitted with an array of new features that offer the most enjoyable short-haul experience in the world to our customers.” Cathay states.

The A321neo will seat 202 in total, with 12 in business and 190 in Economy – a rather dense economy config. for a full-service carrier.

CX A321neo Economy UHD screens | Photo: Cathay Pacific

Premium IFE

Each and every seat will feature an ultra-high-definition 4K screen (15.6” in business class and 11.6” in economy) says Guillaume Vivet, the CX’s Head of Customer Experience for Inflight Product. “For launch, we will have seven movies and also some TV documentary series in 4K,” Vivet told Executive Traveller

“It’s not just the outstanding resolution, it’s the color depth, the ability to reproduce the image with better contrast and upscale content that’s not 4K… so it’s a really high-quality display that’s closer to what you might have at home on your TV or your laptop.”

The IFE system is hosted by the latest state-of-the-art Panasonic NEXT and Cathay is the launch customer.

All screens will have the ability to stream Bluetooth audio directly on their personal headsets/earphones. USB-A and USB-C ports will be available at every seat, along with High-speed uninterrupted Wi-Fi on the A321neo.

With such features onboard an A321, CX will level up product offering in the APEC region, an already competitive market. The airline also launched the “Cathay” wellness brand recently to attract members and customers.