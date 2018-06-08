Cathay Pacific To Deliver A350-1000 Using Alternative Fuels

LONDON – Earlier this week, Cathay Pacific underscored their commitment to alternative jet fuels by announcing that they are planning to use a blend of alternative jet fuel on the delivery flight between Toulouse and Hong Kong on June 19.

The carrier currently has 20 -1000’s on order for delivery over the next four years. They will be looking to implement the same technology on all 20 of the variant. A further seven of the type are to be delivered by the end of this year.

An announcement was made earlier this week by @cathaypacificUK regarding the delivery of their first A350-1000. The flight will be fuelled by alternative jet fuel, making the delivery flight significantly healthier for the environment when it is en route to Hong Kong. #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/fJv7Z4JUAz — James Field (@AvGeekJames) June 8, 2018

Cathay Pacific Chief Executive Officer Rupert Hogg said: “We have been at the forefront of many initiatives to reduce the impact of greenhouse gas emissions. Achieving carbon-neutral growth from 2020 is an important target that we take seriously and using alternative fuels is one of the key strategies in helping us to do so. We will continue to support the development and usage of biofuel to reach mainstream commercial viability.”

The airline has had a positive history with biofuels. In 2016, when they received their first A350-900, the delivery flight used alternative jet fuels as well.

22 A350-900s have been delivered to the airline using a 10% blend of alternative jet fuels within their fuel tanks, this will enable the carrier to reduce greenhouse gases by up to 80% when in-flight.

This use of biofuels has been supported by Airbus themselves as well as fuel provider Total, who will be fuelling the -1000 on the day of its delivery.

Frederic Eychenne, Head of New Energies at Airbus, said: “Through the use of the A350-1000 and low carbon fuels, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to support the aviation sector and our customers to reduce their carbon footprint.”

Cathay is also the first airline in the world to invest in an aviation biofuel company. They became an equity investor in US-based Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc., back in 2014 in which the company aims to turn municipal solid waste into sustainable aviation fuel.

Fulcrum broke ground on their first commercial-scale plant in Nevada last month, with operations due to begin by 2020. When the factory is fully operational, they will be producing over 10 million gallons of fuel per year, with Cathay Pacific being one of the first airlines to fly on fuel produced in this facility.