Cathay Pacific to Launch Seasonal Service to Cape Town

February 22
14:56 2018
MIAMI — Cathay Pacific announced a new seasonal nonstop service to Cape Town in South Africa, expected to be launched on November 13 until February 18, 2019.

Rupert Hogg, Cathay Pacific CEO, said the new addition to the carrier’s network “creates considerable new opportunities for business, trade, and tourism,” as well as it strengthens the airline’s hub.

The three-time a week service will be operated by an Airbus A350-900 complementing Cathay Pacific’s current daily nonstop flights to Johannesburg operated by a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The aircraft seats 38 passengers in Business Class, 28 in Premium Economy and 214 in Economy.

Hong Kong’s flag carrier has scheduled passenger and cargo services to 180 destinations in 44 countries with a 148-aircraft fleet; however, by 2017 Cathay Pacific started to expand notably its network.

The carrier launched in 2017 operations to Tel Aviv, Barcelona, and Christchurch, as well as the new service to Nanning in China this January. Other international connections expected to commence in 2018 are Brussels in March, Copenhagen in May, Dublin in June and Washington DC in September.

Cathay Pacific will take delivery of the first A350-1000 later this year, to launch on its new nonstop service to Washington DC on September 15.

Tags
A350-900Airbus A350-900Cape TownCathay PacificSouth Africa

