Cathay Pacific to Launch Seasonal Service to Cape Town

MIAMI — Cathay Pacific announced a new seasonal nonstop service to Cape Town in South Africa, expected to be launched on November 13 until February 18, 2019.

Rupert Hogg, Cathay Pacific CEO, said the new addition to the carrier’s network “creates considerable new opportunities for business, trade, and tourism,” as well as it strengthens the airline’s hub.

See the Great Migration in East Africa, fall in love in Casablanca… and fall head over heels for penguins in #SouthAfrica?! Visit Boulders Beach in #CapeTown & get up close with African penguins. Waddle onto our direct flights to Cape Town from 13 Nov 18 https://t.co/3OKW7ZAEfQ pic.twitter.com/SWQgyhmYpR — Cathay Pacific (@cathaypacific) February 22, 2018

The three-time a week service will be operated by an Airbus A350-900 complementing Cathay Pacific’s current daily nonstop flights to Johannesburg operated by a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The aircraft seats 38 passengers in Business Class, 28 in Premium Economy and 214 in Economy.

Hong Kong’s flag carrier has scheduled passenger and cargo services to 180 destinations in 44 countries with a 148-aircraft fleet; however, by 2017 Cathay Pacific started to expand notably its network.

The carrier launched in 2017 operations to Tel Aviv, Barcelona, and Christchurch, as well as the new service to Nanning in China this January. Other international connections expected to commence in 2018 are Brussels in March, Copenhagen in May, Dublin in June and Washington DC in September.

Cathay Pacific will take delivery of the first A350-1000 later this year, to launch on its new nonstop service to Washington DC on September 15.