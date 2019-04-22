Cathay Pacific Inaugurates Seattle-Hong Kong Service (+Photos)

SEATTLE – This month Cathay Pacific inaugurated new services to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The carrier is offering four times a week service to Hong Kong International Airport, eventually moving to daily in July.

“We are very pleased to be introducing Seattle and to provide more convenience and choice to our customers. There are strong business, trade and cultural ties between Hong Kong and Seattle and we believe there will be considerable demand for both business and leisure travel on this new route,” said Cathay Pacific CEO Rupert Hogg.

“We have developed a significant presence in the United States, and the launch of Seattle not only reaffirms our commitment to the important North American market but also to strengthen Hong Kong’s status as Asia’s largest international aviation hub”, he added.

At a vibrant gate ceremony at S12 that kicked off with dancers in dragon costumes prancing around that gate area, followed by some words from local officials and Philippe Lacamp, Cathay Pacific Senior Vice President, Americas.

They then cut a roast pig for good luck and served it to people at the gate along with cake, cheese and fruits.

Cathay Pacific 856 departs from Hong Kong at 2355 local time while landing in Seattle in 2100. For the return leg, Cathay Pacific 857 departs Seattle at 0105 am while making a nice morning arrival of 0525 am the next day in Hong Kong.

It’s a perfect time for those who don’t like taking the afternoon flights offered at other West Coast airports that typically arrive late in the afternoon.

Cathay Pacific is launching the flights using the carrier’s new flagship Airbus A350-900 aircraft. It seats 280 passengers in a three-class configuration.

Offering 38 business class seats in a one-two-one layout. The Zodiac Aerospace Business Class Seat provides direct and uninterrupted aisle access for every passenger, and with the seats angled away from the aisles for privacy.

In the back of the plane, the airline offers 28 Premium Economy recliner seats in a two-four-two configuration, giving passengers 40 inches of pitch and a 20-inch-wide seat.

And finally, 214 standard economy seats giving customers 32 inches of pitch while offering an 18-inch-wide seat.

Cathay Pacific becomes the only airline to offer nonstop flights between the Emerald City and Asia’s World City.

Locally based Alaska Airlines partners with Cathay Pacific and codeshares with them on many routes. The 2100 arrival is perfect to connect with the last bank of night flights offered by Alaska Airlines.

In-all, this is a very well natured start of a success story in the making for Cathay Pacific as it slowly continues to expand its American connectivity from Hong Kong.