MIAMI – Cathay Pacific (CX) will take over the Hong Kong-Kuala Lumpur routes previously held by regional arm Cathay Dragon. This action follows last month’s decision to shut down its Dragon subsidiary.

Cathay dropped the busy 4-hour route in mid-2017, and handed it over to Dragonair. Dragonair is the predecessor to Cathay Dragon which ceased operations on October 21 due to financial considerations related to the pandemic. Kuala Lumpur is now one of many former Dragon destinations to become part of the Cathay Pacific network.

Executivetraveller.com reports today that a spokesperson for Cathay Pacific confirmed that the airline will step back into the Hong Kong – Kuala Lumpur corridor.

According to the The South China Morning Post Hanoi, Fukuoka, and Kaohsiung will also come under Cathay’s wing. Cathay Dragon’s network covered some 50 destinations across Asia, with around half of those being in mainland China.

Since March, the airline has extended its flight suspensions month by month. Photo: Anna Zvereva from Wikimedia Commons.

HK Express Get Some Routes

The routes will be split between Cathay Pacific, which will focus on premium traffic, and Cathay’s low-cost arm HK Express (UO), for destinations with a price-sensitive and predominately leisure market.

“We have already submitted applications with different authorities in Hong Kong and overseas to make sure we secure the necessary approval to continue to some of the Cathay Dragon destinations,” Cathay Pacific executive director Ronald Lam Siu-por told The South China Morning Post.

Most of the former Cathay Dragon routes should remain with Cathay. It appears, however, that start-up Greater Bay Airlines, which hopes to launch in mid-2021 and become a new challenger for Cathay Pacific, will compete on many of those routes.

Featured image: Luca Flores

