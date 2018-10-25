Cathay Pacific Hit By Data Leak

LONDON – Cathay Pacific (CX) has been hit with a data leak affecting up to 9.4 million passengers. The details that have been exposed are passport and identity card numbers, email addresses, as well as credit card numbers.

Rupert Hogg, CEO at Cathay Pacific indicated that none of the data has been misused. “We are in the process of contacting affected passengers, using multiple communications channels and providing them with information on steps they can take to protect themselves. We have no evidence that any personal data has been misused,” he said.

Hogg also mentioned specific individual data lists that had been leaked.

“The following personal data was accessed: passenger name, nationality, date of birth, phone number, email, address, passport number, identity card number, frequent flyer programme membership number, customer service remarks, and historical travel information.”

The CEO did not mention that any compensation would be handed out for the data leak to the affected parties. The same thing happened to British Airways earlier this year, where CEO Alex Cruz pledged to compensate customers over such leaks.

Up to 380,000 customers’ details had been exposed, which was the number of those that had booked on the website and mobile phone app over the several weeks it had been stolen.