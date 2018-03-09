Cathay Pacific’s First Airbus A350-1000 Rolls Out of Paint Shop

MIAMI — This week, Cathay Pacific’s new Airbus A350-1000 went out from the manufacturer’s paint shop. In September, this aircraft will operate the longest flight in the carrier’s network, which is the Washington-Dulles route (8,153 miles).

Likewise, the Hong Kong-based carrier will be the second carrier to operate the Airbus A350-1000, following Qatar Airways. Also, it has placed extra 20 orders for the airplane type.

Look what’s just rolled out of the paint shop – our freshly coated A350-1000. We’re investing substantially in the future and will be taking delivery of 79 new aircraft between now and 2024. See you onboard! pic.twitter.com/jKn8daZ5no — Cathay Pacific (@cathaypacific) March 7, 2018

The Airbus A350-1000 is configured to seat a total of 334 passengers, including 46 passengers in Business, 32 in Premium Economy, and 256 in Economy.

In addition, the aircraft will feature uniquely designed Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines.

The airline has made substantial improvements in expanding its fleet over the past few years.

According to Cathay Pacific Airways, is expecting to take delivery of the Airbus A350-1000 by mid-2018. Also, it has made important improvements to its fleet over the past years and expands its network.

As of today, the Hong Kong flag carrier and its subsidiaries have scheduled passenger and cargo services to 198 destinations in 44 countries worldwide, including codeshares and joint ventures.

Moreover, it manages a fleet of 128 aircraft, consisting of 36 Airbus A330-300, 22 Airbus A350-900s, 5 Boeing 777-200, 12 Boeing 777-300, and 53 Boeing 777-300ER. Additional 26 Airbus A350s and 21 Boeing 777X aircraft are on order.

In 2017, the airline began operations to Tel Aviv, Barcelona, and Christchurch, as well as the new service to Nanning, China added in January.

From March 2018, other international connections expected to commence, such as Brussels (to be launched this month), Copenhagen in May, Dublin in June and Washington, D.C. in September.