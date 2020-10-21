MIAMI – Amidst difficult times for Cathay Pacific (CX), FlightGlobal reports that the airline has delayed its Boeing 777-9 deliveries.

According to FlightGlobal, Cathay Pacific also stated that the deliveries would be delayed until at least 2025. The decision comes as the airline restructures to prevail through the COVID-19 crisis. Yesterday, the Hong Kong-based carrier, announced it would cut 6000 jobs and cut its Cathay Dragon subsidiary.

In 2013, Cathay Pacific became the first airline in Asia to order the new Boeing 777-9X; the next generation of Boeing 777. In an effort to restructure its long haul fleet, Cathay Pacific ordered 21 of the new aircraft type to replace its aging Boeing 777 fleet.

In addition to adding Boeing 777-9s to its fleet, Cathay Pacific had also ordered an extensive amount of Airbus A350 aircraft. According to planespotters.net, CX currently has three Airbus A350s on order, also with delayed deliveries.

At the time of ordering the aircraft, John Slosar, the former chief executive of Cathay Pacific, said, “We think it [Boeing 777-9X] will be an ideal fit for long-haul destinations in North America and Europe, in particular those routes where we carry high volumes of passengers and cargo each day.

He also stated, “Cathay Pacific is committed to modernizing its fleet to provide a superior experience to passengers.”

Cathay Pacific Boeing 777-300 ER taking off. Photo: Cathay Pacific

What Does This Mean for Boeing, and What about Airbus?

Boeing has continued to struggle to attain orders for its new Boeing 777-9 aircraft. According to the company, they currently have 301 unfulfilled orders for the aircraft from just nine airlines. Along with the COVID-19 pandemic, Boeing has dealt with the “737 MAX crisis, meaning orders are at an all-time low.

The deferral of deliveries for the 777-9 by CX could be the beginning of a pattern of similar actions by airlines for both Airbus and Boeing.

Patrick Healy, Chairman of the Cathay Pacific Group, added at a media conference following the announcement of a group-wide restructuring exercise that there is no improvement in current disclosures regarding aircraft deferral timelines.

This means that the agreement concluded with Airbus in July to postpone delivery by up to two years of the A350 and A321neo aircraft is still in effect.