Cathay Pacific Announces Nonstop Service from Washington D.C. to Hong Kong

MIAMI — Cathay Pacific Airways just announced a new nonstop service between Washington D.C. and Hong Kong starting on September 16, 2018.

The four-time a week service will be operated by the carrier’s first Airbus A350-1000 and is set to be the longest nonstop route to both destionations — Hong Kong and Dulles International Airport (IAD).

Additionally, it is expected to be the longest flight in Cathay Pacific’s network, at 7,085 nautical miles (8,153 miles).

The airline’s A350-1000 will feature a three-class cabin configuration: Business Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class.

Always have the energy to travel. Power up your journeys with our personal USB socket on our #A350. #lifewelltravelled #allcabins pic.twitter.com/3PoPNP5CFe — Cathay Pacific (@cathaypacific) November 28, 2017

Flight CX861 is expected to depart IAD on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 1:15 a.m., arriving in Hong Kong the following day at 5:10 a.m. The return flight, CX860, will depart Hong Kong at 6:35 p.m. (local time) on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, arriving in Washington, D.C. at 10:20 p.m. (same day).

Carrier’s customers may connect with every Cathay Pacific flight across Asia, including Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and 22 destinations in mainland China.

Washington D.C. will become Cathay Pacific’s seventh destination in the U.S. and the ninth in North America. The airline flies to Hong Kong from Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Newark, New York (JFK), San Francisco, Toronto, and Vancouver.

The first nonstop service to North America operated by the carrier was in 1983. Since then, Cathay Pacific is searching a wide expansion of its network: “Washington, D.C. has special meaning for Cathay Pacific. When the airline was co-founded over 71 years ago by American Roy Farrell and his Australian partner, Sydney de Kantzow, they had dreams of growing beyond a regional Asian airline, even including ‘Pacific’ in the name in the hopes that one day it would expand across the ocean. Farrell would have been proud to see the airline serve his country’s capital,” said Philippe Lacamp, Senior Vice President, Americas, Cathay Pacific.

Introducing the first direct flights between Hong Kong and Washington, D.C., 4 times weekly in our all-new A350-1000 from 15 September 2018. Learn more: https://t.co/pUq3lSS86m pic.twitter.com/o5De6Esy6v — Cathay Pacific (@cathaypacific) December 19, 2017

Lacamp also remarked Cathay Pacific is pleased to be the first air carrier offering nonstop flights from Washington, D.C. to Hong Kong. Also, Terry McAuliffe, Virginia Governor said she’s proud IAD is the “new United States market with nonstop service from Hong Kong.”

“With its convenient schedule, this new Cathay Pacific air service provides connections to destinations around the globe and will help us continue to grow the new Virginia economy,” she remarked.

Also, Washington D.C. Mayor, Muriel Bowser, said they are happy to “host millions of tourists every year.” Remarking that with the addition of these nonstop flights, they look forward “to welcoming more travelers and business from Hong Kong.”

“These flights are a tremendous opportunity to build on our progress and expand our reputation as the greatest city in the world,” he added.

Flight no From To Departure/Arrival Days of operation CX 861 IAD HKG 0115/0510 Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday CX 860 HKG IAD 1835/2220 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

(all times local, pending government approval)