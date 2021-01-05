MIAMI – Caribbean Airlines (BW) has announced that its commercial service to Havana, Cuba is suspended with immediate effect until further notice.

The suspension follows the Instituto de Aeronáutica Civil de Cuba’s (IACC) notice of the country’s latest protocols and restrictions for inbound commercial flights to combat COVID-19. BW asks customers with bookings to Cuba to contact the airline’s Reservations Sales and Service Center.

Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Caribbean Airlines

Caribbean Airlines connects the small island nations of the Caribbean and the East Coast of the United States using a fleet of ATR 72s and Boeing 737s. The only other airline operating flights between New York and the South American nation of Guyana is 2D using Boeing 767-300 aircraft.

The airline, headquartered in Trinidad and Tobago, is also owned by the government of Trinidad and Tobago. After acquiring Air Jamaica in 2011, the airline worked towards recreating its fleet from Air Jamaica’s aging Airbus fleet into a fleet of newer Boeing 737 Next-Generation aircraft.

In 2018, BW signed an agreement with Boeing to order 12 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Featured image: Caribbean Airlines Boeing 737-800 reg. 9Y-TAB departing FLL Photo: © Max Taubman – @maximumaviation

