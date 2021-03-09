MIAMI – Caribbean Airlines (BW), based in Trinidad and Tobago (PSS), is starting a non-stop service from Barbados (BGI) to New York (JFK) effective April 1, 2021, pending approval from concerned authorities. The new flight has been announced by a press release published by BW.

The flight is planned to operate on Thursday departing from BGI at 12:40 and arriving at JFK at 17:30. Departure from JFK is planned at 08:50 and arrival at BGI at 13:35. All times are local.

Caribbean Airlines B737-*800 – Photo Alberto Cucini/Airways

Largest Carrier in the Caribbean

According to the AlternativeAirlines website, BW, a public company owned by the Trinidad and Tobago government, was created in 2007. It has an extended network of over 20 destinations which include Toronto (YYZ), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Miami (MIA), Orlando (MCO), Caracas (CCS), Havana (HAV), and New York (JFK). The destinations are those planned in a pre-Covid situation.

The carrier’s main hub is located at Piarco International Airport, (POS) and has a secondary hub in Jamaica, Norman Manley Airport (KIN). According to the above citéd source, Caribbean Airlines is the largest region’s air carrier and operates up to 600 flights per week. According to Planespotters BW has a fleet composed of 6 ATR72 and eight Boeing 737.

Featured image: Kochan Kleps/Airways

