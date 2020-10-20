MIAMI – Caribbean Airlines (BW) has restarted flights from New York (JFK) to Georgetown (GEO), Guyana after months of suspended service between the two countries. The airline suspended its twice-daily service on March 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Connectivity to Guyana is limited, with the only passenger flights being to and from Miami and New York City. Due to American Airlines canceling their only flight to Guyana from Miami, the only airline operating flights from Miami to Guyana is Eastern Airlines.

Furthermore, Eastern Airlines (2D) has sporadically operated flights from New York City to Guyana, in its push to connect South America with the United States’ East Coast.

Caribbean Airlines connects the small island nations of the Caribbean and the East Coast of the United States using a fleet of ATR 72s and Boeing 737s. The only other airline operating flights between New York and the South American nation of Guyana is 2D using Boeing 767-300 aircraft.

Photo: Kochan Kleps

Caribbean Airlines CEO Comments

Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines said, “2020 has been an unprecedented year for aviation. Our customers in Guyana and North America can count on Caribbean Airlines to reconnect them with their family and friends.”

He continued, “We attach tremendous importance to our valued Guyanese customers and their loyalty to the airline. The full schedule will soon follow.”

Photo: Kochan Kleps

Caribbean Airlines Background

Caribbean Airlines, headquartered in Trinidad and Tobago, is also owned by the government of Trinidad and Tobago.

After acquiring Air Jamaica in 2011, the airline worked towards recreating its fleet from Air Jamaica’s aging Airbus fleet into a fleet of newer Boeing 737 Next-Generation aircraft.

In 2018, BW signed an agreement with Boeing to order 12 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.