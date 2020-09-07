MIAMI – Caribbean Airlines (BW) announced a collaboration with the Caribbean Disaster Management Agency (CDEMA) to distribute essential supplies to 16 Caribbean countries. Among the supplies are personal protective equipment (PPE) and COVID-19 tests donated by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The COVID-19 pandemic has created unique challenges for the airline industry. Many commercial carriers have both a business and social responsibility to continue carrying essential freight, despite limited capacity or even empty routes. This is especially relevant to countries in the Caribbean, many of which are not connected to a larger landmass.

Caribbean Airlines Boeing 737-800. PHOTO: Lord of the Wings/Wikimedia

Delivering Essential Supplies

The combination of PPE and COVID-19 tests have become vital in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In many European countries, the use of these supplies has proven effective in slowing the spread of the virus.

While it was once a race to produce these items, officials now face the challenge of distributing them to all corners of the globe. Specifically in the Caribbean, the cost of delivery to remote islands has created an additional obstacle.

That said, BW has announced it will move these essential supplies at a subsidized cost.

Delivery of COVID-19 supplies. PHOTO: Wikimedia

Serving an Underserved Region

Government regulations and border closures have threatened to impact the supply chain in many small countries. For remote islands in the Caribbean, even a small disruption in the chain can cause a massive problem for its inhabitants.

Caribean Airlines has directly transported supplies to Guyana, Trinidad, Jamaica, and the Eastern Caribbean. In collaboration with interline partners, BW has also delivered to the following nations, all of which are not receiving regularly scheduled passenger service:

The British Virgin Islands

St. Kitts and Nevis

Montserrat

Anguilla

Turks and Caicos

Belize

Suriname

The global pandemic has brought about unique challenges, especially for remote islands. Delivering essential supplies at a subsidized rate is just one of the ways BW continues to maintain its social responsibility strong during an unprecedented time.

Caribbean Airlines 737 at JFK Airport. PHOTO: Alan Wilson/Wikmedia

Featured Image: Boeing 737 9Y-JMF on the taxiway. PHOTO: Maxime/Wikimedia