MIAMI – Cargolux (CV) has portrayed a mask on the nose-door of one of its Boeing 747-8 aircraft. With its effective handling of COVID-19, it seems ‘fitting’ that Luxembourg would want to illustrate how important wearing protective masks is for airlines and travelers alike.

A Cargolux Boeing 747-8 with registration code LX-VCF now wears a blue-painted mask and the words “Not Without My Mask” written on the side of the aircraft. The mask includes the elastic and edge-stitching and is “fitted” on one side of the company’s C, and on the other side of the X.

According to onemileatatime.com, the Boeing 747-8 had the mask added to its livery in Taipei, as part of some routine maintenance. The plane flew from Baku to Taipei on July 15 and has not flown since. When it does take to the skies again, spotters can track the airliner at flightradar24.com, to see if CV’s masked 747 is coming to an airport near them.

The Luxembourgish cargo airline has its headquarters and hub at Luxembourg Airport (LUX). With a global network, it is one of the largest scheduled all-cargo airlines in Europe.

The last time we heard something similar from Cargolux was on July 14, 2020, when it unveiled a brand new retro livery onto one of its Boeing 747-400 freighters to celebrate its 50th anniversary.