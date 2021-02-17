LONDON – Cargolux has joined UNICEF’s Humanitarian Airfreight Initiative to transport essential medical and pharmaceutical supplies where they are most needed.

The project aims to prioritize the delivery of vital healthcare products, including COVID-19 vaccines, to curb the global pandemic.

In addition to Cargolux (CV), other airlines have joined the initiative such as: AirBridgeCargo (RU), United Airlines (UA), Qatar Airways (QR), Emirates Skycargo (EK), Etihad Airways (EY), Cathay Pacific (CX ), Singapore Airlines (SQ), Brussels Airlines (SN), Saudia (SV), Lufthansa Cargo (LH), Korean Air (KE), Ethiopian Airlines (ET), Astral Aviation (8V), Air France/KLM and IAG Cargo.

High Quality Transport Solutions

The company is committed to playing its part in providing solutions for swift and seamless medical and relief transports.

As demonstrated at the height of the pandemic, CV strived to keep the supply chain, and essential supplies, moving. Taking part in such initiatives is part of the airline’s philosophy, a position highlighted in these unprecedented times.

The company is a leading provider of transport solutions for medical shipments and applies some of the highest standards in this challenging industry.

The airline has a dedicated transport solution for pharmaceutical and healthcare products (CV pharma) that was devised to ensure constant temperature levels throughout the handling process and to minimize any risk of alteration for these

products.

Always intent on going one step further, CV was the first airline in the world to achieve GDP certification in 2014 and successfully renew its regular GDP audits. The airline’s home base in Luxembourg is also GDP certified.

Statement from Cargolux

As Richard Forson, President and CEO of CV said that the company has extensive experience in the handling of healthcare and pharmaceutical goods as well as a strong commitment to supporting humanitarian causes.

Forson also said, “This initiative is fully aligned with the airline’s values and it was therefore natural for us to take part in this project. We look forward to leveraging our expertise in the field to provide seamless and secure transport for these life-saving products.”

