LONDON – Cargolux Airlines (CV) has successfully passed its GDP (Good Distribution Practice) surveillance audit this week.

The certification attests that the company’s quality management system fulfils the latest requirements of the EU Directive ‘Guidelines on Good Distribution Practice of Medicinal Products for Human Use’ and of WHO Guidelines.

Good Distribution Practice Certification

The certification reflects the airline’s strong commitment to high standards when handling pharmaceutical and healthcare products. This commitment was seen in 2020 with the increased demand for pharmaceutical and health care shipments, including vaccines and related material.

Cargolux’s seamless pharma transports remained intact during this period, making the airline a leading partner for healthcare-related transport solutions.

The company became the world’s first GDP-certified airline in January 2014, confirming its compliance with EU GDP/WHO requirements and its dedication to operating a consistent quality management system across the transportation process.

The airline also has a dedicated product, CV pharma, that offers tailored transport solutions to match customer requirements. CV’s hub at Luxembourg airport is also GDP certified.

Statement from Cargolux

Joep Bruijs, Senior Vice-President Global Logistics, said, “CV is proud of this achievement that reflects the tireless dedication of our teams around the globe.”

“Our processes are continuously reviewed not only to comply with industry standards but to provide our customers with seamless service for these vital and extremely delicate products.”

“This certification is the recognition of our position as a provider of quality services, a position we are intent on upholding.”

