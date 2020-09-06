GLASGOW – A Cargolux Airlines (CV) route with the callsign CV7757/CLX38F sent out an emergency Squawk 7700 an hour before its scheduled arrival time at Glasgow Prestwick Airport (PIK).

The CV Boeing 747-8R7 was making an overnight trip from Seattle (SEA) to PIK. A Squawk 7700 emergency code was reported at approximately 2:20 PM UTC. The aircraft made a landing at 2:45 PM UTC after circling wide of PIK, according to a FlightRadar24 playback.

What Is a Squawk 7700 Code?

A Squawk 7700 emergency code is issued by the Flight Crew when there is a general emergency situation requiring urgent attention of air traffic control (ATC).

Further information is yet to be confirmed as to why the Crew reset the transponder to the emergency code of 7700 (squawking 7700). CV has not issued a statement on this incident. More details are to come.