Airways Magazine

CargoLogicAir Inaugurate Prestwick Airport Flights

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

CargoLogicAir Inaugurate Prestwick Airport Flights

CargoLogicAir Inaugurate Prestwick Airport Flights
March 27
11:00 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – Last week, Prestwick Airport saw the inauguration of their first new cargo service, since the Airport was brought into public ownership in 2013.

UK Cargo airline, CargoLogicAir, has launched a twice-weekly cargo service, which arrives from Houston, then departs to Frankfurt around two hours later.

The flight will operate every Monday and Friday.

Each flight will offer 110 tonnes of capacity, which is a big boost for Scotland’s major manufacturing industries like Aerospace, Oil and Gas.

The new cargo flights is also a boost to the struggling Scottish Airport, which is yet to see a new passenger airline, since the Scottish Government took over.

During the financial year 2017/2018, the airport made a loss of £8 Million, which is an improvement over the previous year’s £14 Million.

Stewart Adams, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Prestwick Airport commented on this milestone.

“We’re extremely pleased to welcome CargoLogicAir as the airport’s latest freight operator.”

“With two weekly services carrying up to 110 tonnes, this is a tremendous addition to our extensive freight handling offering a key part of the airport’s overall commercial strategy.”

He added, “CargoLogicAir has ambitious expansion plans and utilising the services of Prestwick Airport’s heavy-lift infrastructure, we’re excited to develop this partnership in support of its global operation.”

“CargoLogicAir is especially confident its XL product will appeal to customers moving outsize and heavyweight freight, a key specialisation of the airline.”

Launched in 2015, CargoLogicAir, is a UK Cargo airline, who are a subsidiary of the AirBirdgeCargo, which is owned entirely by the Volga-Dnepr Group.

The airline’s fleet consists of 4 Boeing 747 Freighters, 3 -400s and 8-, with an average age of 11.5 years.

Overall, this new service is good news for Prestwick Airport, which has been struggling for years.

Comments
0
Tags
CargoLogicAirFeatured
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Daniel Sander

Daniel Sander

A Scottish Avgeek, based in Prestwick Scotland. Has a massive passion for Aviation, runs a YouTube channel with over 6,000 Subscribers, Studies Travel & Tourism and writes for Airways during his free time.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

Which is your favorite Boeing 787 Dreamliner variant?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0