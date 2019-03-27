CargoLogicAir Inaugurate Prestwick Airport Flights

LONDON – Last week, Prestwick Airport saw the inauguration of their first new cargo service, since the Airport was brought into public ownership in 2013.

UK Cargo airline, CargoLogicAir, has launched a twice-weekly cargo service, which arrives from Houston, then departs to Frankfurt around two hours later.

The flight will operate every Monday and Friday.

Each flight will offer 110 tonnes of capacity, which is a big boost for Scotland’s major manufacturing industries like Aerospace, Oil and Gas.

The new cargo flights is also a boost to the struggling Scottish Airport, which is yet to see a new passenger airline, since the Scottish Government took over.

During the financial year 2017/2018, the airport made a loss of £8 Million, which is an improvement over the previous year’s £14 Million.

Stewart Adams, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Prestwick Airport commented on this milestone.

“We’re extremely pleased to welcome CargoLogicAir as the airport’s latest freight operator.”

“With two weekly services carrying up to 110 tonnes, this is a tremendous addition to our extensive freight handling offering a key part of the airport’s overall commercial strategy.”

He added, “CargoLogicAir has ambitious expansion plans and utilising the services of Prestwick Airport’s heavy-lift infrastructure, we’re excited to develop this partnership in support of its global operation.”

“CargoLogicAir is especially confident its XL product will appeal to customers moving outsize and heavyweight freight, a key specialisation of the airline.”

Launched in 2015, CargoLogicAir, is a UK Cargo airline, who are a subsidiary of the AirBirdgeCargo, which is owned entirely by the Volga-Dnepr Group.

The airline’s fleet consists of 4 Boeing 747 Freighters, 3 -400s and 8-, with an average age of 11.5 years.

Overall, this new service is good news for Prestwick Airport, which has been struggling for years.