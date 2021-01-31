MIAMI – A CargoJet (W8) plane flying to Cincinnati (CVG) from East Midlands Airport (EMA), was forced this morning to return to the airport and make an emergency landing after one of its engines failed.

The Cargojet 972 Boeing 767-323 declared an emergency shortly after takeoff. Those on board reportedly heard “bangs” and saw “flames” coming from one engine, according to a report from Derbyshire Live.

First reports said that the crew would fly over the North Seat to dump fuel to make an emergency landing. But Flight Radar 24 shows that the aircraft circled EMA for about 90 min at around 6,200 ft (1,900 m) and performed a single engine landing, according to Leicestershire Live.

Photo: CargoJet C-FPIJ Boeing 767-33A(ER)(BDSF). Milan Witham/Airways

Comments from East Midland Airport

A spokesperson for East Midlands Airport said, “Flight CJT972 reported a technical issue at 2:20am this morning. The crew kept the aircraft in a hold until they made a decision to return to EMA, landing safely at 3:10am.”

East Midlands Airport is approximately 110 miles Northeast of London Heathrow airport (LHR).

Image ; Flight Radar 24

Leicestershire Live reports that this is the second time in a year that a Boeing 767 has had to make an emergency landing at East Midlands Airport. In July a similar aircraft touched down after the crew detected some fluctuations in one of the engines.

Featured image: CargoJet C-FMIJ Boeing 767-328(ER)(BDSF). Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways

