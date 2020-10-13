MIAMI – Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, the logistics arm of the Alibaba Group, has announced the launch of a charter program with Atlas Air (5Y). The partnership will enhance Alibaba’s logistics network as cross-border trade between China and Latin America expands.

Cainiao’s parcel volume to South America reached over eight million packages in Q3 2020. This is double the number transported during Q2. In November, 5Y will begin three weekly charter flights dedicated to Cainiao, linking China with Brazil and Chile. The schedule will reduce the overall shipping time from a week to three days on average.

Photo: Atlas Air

Comments from Cainiao and Atlas Air

“At Cainiao, we continue to invest in our network to support Alibaba merchants,” said William Xiong, Cainiao’s Chief Strategist and General Manager of Export Logistics. “Our partnership with Atlas Air will help us establish an efficient, reliable network to South America. It will significantly reduce airfreight delivery time for the merchants we support.”

“We are excited to support Cainiao and Alibaba’s fast-growing e-commerce business and its global expansion in South America. And we look forward to developing our partnership further,” said President and Chief Executive Officer John Dietrich, Atlas Air Worldwide. “The global scale of our operating networks will enable Cainiao to continue to enhance its logistics capabilities and meet its objectives to offer customers faster deliveries globally.”

As previously announced by Cainiao, the company facilitates international trade by improving overall supply chain efficiency and launching direct routes to major regions across the globe. Cainiao expects to operate about 1,300 chartered flights by the end of 2020. It fulfils Alibaba’s mission of delivering anywhere in China within 24 hours and across the globe within 72 hours.

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of 5Y, Southern Air (9S), and Titan Aviation, and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo (PO). The companies operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing 747 freighter aircraft as well as an array of Boeing 777, 767, and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional, and international cargo and passenger operations.