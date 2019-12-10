Cabo Verde Airlines Launches Nonstop Flights To Washington

MIAMI – Cape Verde’s flag carrier, Cabo Verde Airlines, initiated its new service to Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD), the airline’s second destination in the United States alongside Boston.

Flight VR692 departed the airline’s hub of Sal International Airport, otherwise known as Amilcar Cabral International Airport in Cape Verde, at 08:00 am local time and arrived in Dulles at 12:45 pm local time. This flight is to be operated three times per week every Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The return flight VR693 departs Dulles at 07:45 am local time and arrive back into Sal at 18:40pm local time, also operated three times per week on every Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

The rotation will be operated with the airline’s Boeing 757, which comes equipped with 183 seats, of which 22 are in business class and 161 in economy class.

The airline currently operates two Boeing 757s but is shortly to receive two more for a total of four aircraft. These planes are aged between 20 and 30 years old.

Passengers flying on Cabo Verde Airlines from Washington will have the availability to fly to some destinations throughout Europe, Africa, and South America alongside the ability to explore Cabo Verde and its surrounding islands.

Destinations such as Dakar, Lagos, Luanda in Africa, Fortaleza, Recife, Salvador and Porto Alegre in South America and Lisbon, Paris, Milan, and Rome in Europe.