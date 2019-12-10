Airways Magazine

Cabo Verde Airlines Launches Nonstop Flights To Washington

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Cabo Verde Airlines Launches Nonstop Flights To Washington

Cabo Verde Airlines

Cabo Verde Airlines Launches Nonstop Flights To Washington
December 10
09:06 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Cape Verde’s flag carrier, Cabo Verde Airlines, initiated its new service to Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD), the airline’s second destination in the United States alongside Boston.

Flight VR692 departed the airline’s hub of Sal International Airport, otherwise known as Amilcar Cabral International Airport in Cape Verde, at 08:00 am local time and arrived in Dulles at 12:45 pm local time. This flight is to be operated three times per week every Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The return flight VR693 departs Dulles at 07:45 am local time and arrive back into Sal at 18:40pm local time, also operated three times per week on every Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

The rotation will be operated with the airline’s Boeing 757, which comes equipped with 183 seats, of which 22 are in business class and 161 in economy class.

The airline currently operates two Boeing 757s but is shortly to receive two more for a total of four aircraft. These planes are aged between 20 and 30 years old.

Passengers flying on Cabo Verde Airlines from Washington will have the availability to fly to some destinations throughout Europe, Africa, and South America alongside the ability to explore Cabo Verde and its surrounding islands. 

Destinations such as Dakar, Lagos, Luanda in Africa, Fortaleza, Recife, Salvador and Porto Alegre in South America and Lisbon, Paris, Milan, and Rome in Europe.

Comments
0
Tags
Cabo Verde AirlinesWashington Dulles
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Jamie Clarke

Jamie Clarke

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0