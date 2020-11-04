MIAMI – The final Lufthansa (LH) Berlin-Tegel Airport (TXL) flight will leave from the old capital city airport ‘Otto Lilienthal’ at 9:20 pm and head for Munich (MUC).

This flight symbolizes the closing chapter for the Lufthansa Group history at TXL, one which has lasted for many decades. The Berlin fire department will bid farewell to this special flight with a water salute, which will be visible as the airport will light up the evening event.

Due to the nature of the flight, the final LH Flight LH1955 from TXL will be operated by the carrier’s flagship A350-900 aircraft, currently one of the most modern and environmentally friendly long-haul aircraft in the world.

Among the general passengers, there will be loads of Tegal fans all wanting to mark this historic and final flight from the Berlin hub. The last flight into TXL will arrive from Munich as LH1954 at 8:10 pm on the old airport runway.

Lufthansa A350-900. Photo: LH

History of Lufthansa in Berlin

The history of Lufthansa in Berlin is long and rich in tradition: Being founded in Berlin in 1926, where flight operations were discontinued after World War II. Flights restarted on October 28, 1990, when the first LH connections to-from Berlin became available again, initially with twelve daily flights within Germany and additional flights to London.

Today, thankfully six Lufthansa Group airlines in the Lufthansa Group operate to the German capital: LH, Austrian Airlines (OS), SWISS (LX), Brussels Airlines (SN), Eurowings (EW), and Air Dolomiti (EN), the latter during the 2021 summer schedule.

In 2019, the Lufthansa Group airlines operated 60 daily flights from Berlin with up to 33,000 passengers. With a market share of 30%, LH is currently once again the market leader for flights to and from the German capital. Furthermore, Berlin is the only location additional to Frankfurt, where all LH Group business segments are represented locally.

Featured image: Lufthansa

