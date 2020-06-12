Buzz Plans New Summer 2021 Routes

LONDON – Buzz (RR) confirmed on June 3 that it is in an advanced stage of negotiation with main tour operators to service charter flights to Greece, Turkey, Spain, and Italy for the summer of 2021.

The negotiations also include connections for the Canary Islands and Morocco from November 2020.

Buzz is the largest charter airline in Central and Eastern Europe, with a fleet of 47 aircraft based in four countries. RR also offers reliable scheduled services and affordable fares on behalf of the Ryanair Group.

The carrier is considering the possibility of substantially increasing the number of routes to Prague, currently 33, from next year.

Photo: Joe G. Walker

Statement from Buzz

Buzz CEO Michał Kaczmarczyk said, “Travelers and tour operators from the Czech Republic can rest assured and not worry about the availability of places: everyone will be able to enjoy the sun next summer.”

The CEO said that the goal was to expand the charter’s services from Prague, adding many other destinations in Greece, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and North Africa for the summer of 2021.

When other airlines seek state aid to avoid collapse, RR will offer “affordable fares and reliable services to/from Prague on modern Boeing B737,” noted the CEO.

It is understood that the airline is finalizing the negotiations and looks forward to announcing the details of its operations for the summer of 2021 in the coming months.

Buzz is a Polish airline headquartered in Warsaw. Formerly called Ryanair Sun, it is a subsidiary of the Irish airline company, Ryanair Holdings.