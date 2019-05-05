Airways Magazine

41 Dead After Aeroflot SSJ100 Crash Landing

 Breaking News
May 05
13:57 2019
MIAMI — An Aeroflot (SU) SSJ100 crash landed at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport (SVO) on Sunday.

The aircraft (RA-89098 · MSN 95135) was serving flight SU1492 from SVO to Murmansk (MMK), a short flight of around 30 minutes. There were 73 passengers and five crew members. Moscow’s Interregional Transport Prosecution Office confirmed that 41 people are feared dead.

According to information from Flightradar24, the flight departed Sheremetyevo at 18:03 local time (15:03 GMT). Eight Minutes after take-off, the crew squawked 7600 after a radio failure, and 14 minutes later the squawk changed to a 7700. The aircraft dropped below radar at 18:30 local time.

A video shows the aircraft landing and then bouncing before the collapse of the main gear struts. Shortly after, a fire sparked out and the jetliner veered left off the runway and came to a stop on the grass adjacent. Emergency services reported the fire was extinguished about 45 minutes after the crash landing. 

In a brief statement, Aeroflot reports that the aircraft “returned to the airport of destination for technical reasons,” without speculating on the probable causes of the emergency.

This is the first hull-loss for Aeroflot in five years, and the third loss of an SSJ100. It is also the second incident of an SSJ100 in seven months after Yakutia (R3) flight R3414, which overshot the runway in Yakutsk (YKS), Russia.

This is a developing story, make sure to follow airwaysmag.com for updates.

Daniel Sander

Daniel Sander

A Scottish Avgeek, based in Prestwick Scotland. Has a massive passion for Aviation, runs a YouTube channel with over 6,000 Subscribers, Studies Travel & Tourism and writes for Airways during his free time.

0